Time New Bank Reaches Market Capitalization of $64.29 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. Time New Bank has a market cap of $64.29 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar. One Time New Bank token can now be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, C2CX, Binance and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003586 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019480 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000665 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00618170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00222780 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00044907 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00095449 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 5,541,679,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,361,679,677 tokens. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund.

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, C2CX, Hotbit, Ethfinex, OTCBTC, Binance, Huobi, DragonEX, fex, OKEx, BigONE and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

