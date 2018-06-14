Insider Selling: County Bancorp Inc (ICBK) President Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) President Timothy J. Schneider sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $27,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 113,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.57. The company had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,912. County Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $173.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.22 million. analysts predict that County Bancorp Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Hovde Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICBK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in County Bancorp by 73.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in County Bancorp during the third quarter worth $268,000. Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in County Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in County Bancorp by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

