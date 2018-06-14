Titanium BAR (CRYPTO:TBAR) Price Reaches $0.0237 on Major Exchanges

Titanium BAR (CURRENCY:TBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last week, Titanium BAR has traded flat against the US dollar. Titanium BAR has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $0.00 worth of Titanium BAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titanium BAR token can now be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Tidex, IDEX and Fatbtc.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003619 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00019306 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000670 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00614665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00223755 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00045030 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00096599 BTC.

Titanium BAR Token Profile

Titanium BAR’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. Titanium BAR’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,322,416 tokens. The official website for Titanium BAR is www.tbis.io. Titanium BAR’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC. Titanium BAR’s official message board is medium.com/tbis.

Buying and Selling Titanium BAR

Titanium BAR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Cobinhood, IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titanium BAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titanium BAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titanium BAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

