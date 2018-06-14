TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co reduced its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,378 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,248,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. Lyons Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 61,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX Companies opened at $94.73 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $95.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 7.58%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $44,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,344 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $1,356,715.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,140,852.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,064 shares of company stock worth $3,269,567. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Northcoast Research set a $90.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.