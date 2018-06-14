Comparing Destination XL Group (DXLG) and TJX Companies (TJX)

TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) and Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

TJX Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Destination XL Group does not pay a dividend. TJX Companies pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TJX Companies has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares TJX Companies and Destination XL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TJX Companies 7.58% 56.91% 20.32% Destination XL Group -3.35% -14.81% -4.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for TJX Companies and Destination XL Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TJX Companies 0 5 17 0 2.77 Destination XL Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

TJX Companies presently has a consensus price target of $89.81, indicating a potential downside of 5.19%. Destination XL Group has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.38%. Given Destination XL Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Destination XL Group is more favorable than TJX Companies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TJX Companies and Destination XL Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TJX Companies $35.86 billion 1.65 $2.61 billion $4.04 23.45 Destination XL Group $467.98 million 0.19 -$18.82 million ($0.26) -7.02

TJX Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Destination XL Group. Destination XL Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TJX Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.5% of TJX Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Destination XL Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of TJX Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Destination XL Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

TJX Companies has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destination XL Group has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TJX Companies beats Destination XL Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc. operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise. It operates stores under the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Winners, HomeSense, T.K. Maxx, and Sierra Trading Post names, as well as operates e-commerce sites tjmaxx.com, tkmaxx.com, and sierratradingpost.com. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated a total of 4,070 stores in 9 countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia. The TJX Companies, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment. The company offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL Men's Apparel, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, Rochester Clothing, ShoesXL, and LivingXL brands. It also provides sportswear and loungewear, jeanswear, sportcoats, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens, camp shirts, printed woven shirts, and relaxed island-inspired pants under various private labels. As of March 23, 2018, Destination XL Group, Inc. operated 342 store locations in the United States; London, England; and Toronto, Canada, as well as through its DestinationXL.com and bigandtall.com e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

