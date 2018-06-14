TJX Companies (TJX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.87-0.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. TJX Companies also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.04-4.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a positive rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. OTR Global initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a positive rating on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $92.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Shares of TJX Companies traded down $0.17, hitting $94.56, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,680,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,495. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $95.91. The firm has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.61%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $44,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 2,220 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $195,426.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,966,274.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,269,567 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

