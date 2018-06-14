TLP Group LLC Has $441,000 Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (BIO)

TLP Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BIO) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Class A Common Stock alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. CL King lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock traded up $2.12, reaching $303.18, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,904. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $208.95 and a fifty-two week high of $304.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $551.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Class A Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Class A Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.