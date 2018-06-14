Tokia Market Capitalization Achieves $3.48 Million (CRYPTO:TKA)

Tokia (CURRENCY:TKA) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One Tokia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0825 or 0.00001273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Tokia has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $409,779.00 worth of Tokia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tokia has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003518 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00019357 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000651 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00607580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015495 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00224170 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045412 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00093158 BTC.

About Tokia

Tokia’s total supply is 52,669,277 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,135,421 tokens. Tokia’s official Twitter account is @tokia_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokia

Tokia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

