CDW common stock (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of CDW common stock (NASDAQ:CDW) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CDW common stock were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW common stock by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,189,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $291,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW common stock by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $932,638,000 after buying an additional 1,411,886 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW common stock by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,647,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,456,000 after buying an additional 432,525 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in CDW common stock by 6.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,777,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $335,897,000 after buying an additional 271,866 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in CDW common stock during the first quarter worth $17,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW common stock traded up $0.29, reaching $84.07, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 8,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,522. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CDW common stock has a fifty-two week low of $58.57 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49.

CDW common stock (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. CDW common stock had a return on equity of 69.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that CDW common stock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 24th. CDW common stock’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In other CDW common stock news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $1,333,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,558,902.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina V. Rother sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $338,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,017 shares of company stock worth $6,037,715. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. BidaskClub lowered CDW common stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CDW common stock from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CDW common stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of CDW common stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

