Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 34,955 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,955 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 421,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 272,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 697,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 508,632 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 44,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 293,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 33,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 153,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In other Sirius XM news, EVP Stephen Cook sold 196,017 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $1,250,588.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,664,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,617,334.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joan Lordi Amble sold 34,565 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $250,596.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,404 shares in the company, valued at $510,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,036,624 shares of company stock worth $13,638,877. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sirius XM traded up $0.04, hitting $7.35, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 223,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,638,219. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.35.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 76.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.44.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.