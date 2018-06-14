BNP Paribas Analysts Give Total (EPA:FP) a €65.00 Price Target

Total (EPA:FP) received a €65.00 ($75.58) target price from investment analysts at BNP Paribas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 23rd. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.04% from the company’s previous close.

FP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €55.50 ($64.53) target price on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €56.00 ($65.12).

Total traded up €0.88 ($1.02), hitting €47.78 ($55.56), during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 19,710,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Total has a one year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a one year high of €49.33 ($57.36).

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

