Total (TOT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 68,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,062,840 shares.The stock last traded at $61.28 and had previously closed at $61.92.

TOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Total from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays upgraded Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Santander lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $155.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $49.61 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 9.48%. equities analysts forecast that Total SA will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.7302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Total’s payout ratio is currently 70.87%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Total by 1,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,414,753 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $188,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,853 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 5,648.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,596,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,257 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Total in the first quarter worth approximately $21,520,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Total in the first quarter worth approximately $20,659,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Total by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,283,528 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $402,633,000 after acquiring an additional 331,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

