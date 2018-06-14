Tp Icap Plc (TCAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tp Icap Plc (LON:TCAP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 512.57 ($6.82).

TCAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on shares of Tp Icap from GBX 435 ($5.79) to GBX 425 ($5.66) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.85) target price on shares of Tp Icap in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.72) target price on shares of Tp Icap in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Tp Icap from GBX 600 ($7.99) to GBX 560 ($7.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th.

Get Tp Icap alerts:

In other news, insider Michael C. Heaney purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 443 ($5.90) per share, with a total value of £88,600 ($117,960.32). Also, insider David Shalders purchased 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 445 ($5.92) per share, with a total value of £19,891.50 ($26,483.16). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 29,470 shares of company stock valued at $13,164,150.

Shares of Tp Icap stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 422.80 ($5.63). 1,352,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. Tp Icap has a 52 week low of GBX 438.79 ($5.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 560.60 ($7.46).

Tp Icap Company Profile

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. The company operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics.

Receive News & Ratings for Tp Icap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tp Icap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.