BidaskClub Upgrades Tractor Supply (TSCO) to Strong-Buy

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 6th.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Wedbush set a $60.00 price objective on Tractor Supply and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 5.88%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

