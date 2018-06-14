TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st.

TSE:RNW traded down C$0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$12.39. 1,277,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,570. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$11.38 and a 1-year high of C$15.90.

RNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. GMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.71.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company's portfolio consists of wind, hydro, and gas facilities. It owns and operates 18 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2316 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the State of Wyoming, and the State of Western Australia.

