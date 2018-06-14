Transcat (TRNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Transcat had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.70. 30,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,123. Transcat has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $145.03 million, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, Director Alan H. Resnick sold 1,916 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $37,917.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles P. Hadeed sold 17,700 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $321,786.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 77,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Transcat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

