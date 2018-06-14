Prudential Financial Inc. Has $16.64 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,714 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of TransDigm Group worth $16,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 540.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000.

TransDigm Group traded up $3.88, reaching $344.17, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 295,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,165. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.92. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $249.57 and a 1-year high of $346.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $933.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $306.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on TransDigm Group to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

In other news, insider James Skulina sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.53, for a total transaction of $3,425,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel Reiss sold 5,400 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.93, for a total value of $1,727,622.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,200 shares of company stock worth $29,786,184. Company insiders own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

