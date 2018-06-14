TransferCoin (TX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36,198.00

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 2:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00008197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar. TransferCoin has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $36,198.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00275609 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008209 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 6,506,851 coins. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

