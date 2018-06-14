Treasury Metals Inc (TML) Director Christophe Vereecke Buys 70,000 Shares

Treasury Metals Inc (TSE:TML) Director Christophe Vereecke bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,400.00.

Christophe Vereecke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 30th, Christophe Vereecke bought 60,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00.

Treasury Metals traded down C$0.01, hitting C$0.41, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 194,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,302. Treasury Metals Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$0.77.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Treasury Metals Company Profile

Treasury Metals Inc explores and develops mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship asset is the Goliath Gold Project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 4,996 hectares located near the city of Dryden in north western Ontario.

