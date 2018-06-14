TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Position Lifted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 106.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,626 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of TreeHouse Foods worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

In other news, Chairman Sam K. Reed sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $444,964.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Vermylen sold 51,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $2,263,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,853.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THS opened at $51.86 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.58.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $38.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.