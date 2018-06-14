Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 13,300 Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBPX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 59.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 35.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 10,782 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $6,438,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBPX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Continental Building Products from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Continental Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Continental Building Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Continental Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

CBPX traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,145. Continental Building Products Inc has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Continental Building Products had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Continental Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Continental Building Products Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Continental Building Products announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Continental Building Products news, VP David Bruce Briggs sold 3,350 shares of Continental Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $105,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

