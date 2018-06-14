Trexquant Investment LP Buys 3,671 Shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 33.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 84,457 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 748.9% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 16,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 373,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the fourth quarter worth $907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stefanie M. Kimball sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $44,213.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,960.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis J. Mack sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $89,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,056.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,671 shares of company stock valued at $317,109. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBCP stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 90,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,685. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Independent Bank Co has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $627.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.12.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

IBCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $26.00 price target on Independent Bank Co.(MI) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

