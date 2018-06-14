Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 3,753 ResMed Inc. (RMD)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ResMed by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 136,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in ResMed by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 167,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,192,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 689,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,409,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 660,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $58,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,508.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sulpizio sold 28,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $2,919,260.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,887.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,226 shares of company stock valued at $6,825,073. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed traded down $0.04, hitting $106.76, on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 626,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,729. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.93. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.29 and a 1-year high of $107.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $591.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.75 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, April 16th. UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.