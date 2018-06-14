Trexquant Investment LP Invests $365,000 in Cardtronics PLC (CATM) Stock

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 18,168 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,534,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at $941,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 154,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 97,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on Cardtronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Cardtronics traded up $1.20, hitting $24.91, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 655,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,211. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. Cardtronics PLC has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $336.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.11 million. Cardtronics had a positive return on equity of 29.50% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics PLC will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardtronics news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 958,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $22,569,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,722,105 shares of company stock valued at $41,872,257. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

