TRI Pointe Group (TPH) Downgraded by Zelman & Associates to Hold

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut TRI Pointe Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Gabelli cut TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of TRI Pointe Group traded down $0.14, hitting $17.01, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. TRI Pointe Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.47.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $586.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. TRI Pointe Group’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Grubbs sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $1,762,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,621.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $69,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,868 shares of company stock worth $4,410,665. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 838,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after acquiring an additional 53,222 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 298.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 39,028 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 43,340 shares during the period.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

