Triangle Capital Co. (TCAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Triangle Capital Co. (NYSE:TCAP) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Triangle Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Triangle Capital posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triangle Capital will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Triangle Capital.

Triangle Capital (NYSE:TCAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $26.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.65 million. Triangle Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 17.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triangle Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Triangle Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. UBS lowered Triangle Capital to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Triangle Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Triangle Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Shares of NYSE TCAP opened at $11.27 on Friday. Triangle Capital has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 116.18, a quick ratio of 116.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Triangle Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Triangle Capital by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Triangle Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Triangle Capital in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Triangle Capital in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

About Triangle Capital

Triangle Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

