Premier Inc (PINC) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,077 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier in the first quarter worth about $149,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 51.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 683,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,387,000 after acquiring an additional 231,143 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 2.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,586,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,672,000 after acquiring an additional 53,245 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 12.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 4,665.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 51,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

In related news, insider Craig S. Mckasson sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $199,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,312.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelli L. Price sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,427 shares of company stock valued at $376,675. Corporate insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $35.42. 499,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,422. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Premier Inc has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $425.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.06 million. Premier had a net margin of 23.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.