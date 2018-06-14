State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 138,215 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.12% of Trimble worth $10,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3,428.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trimble from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 5,683 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $197,484.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at $641,241.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $15,651,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,147,241.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,644 shares of company stock valued at $16,611,447 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Trimble traded up $0.71, hitting $35.40, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 2,163,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,753. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Trimble Inc has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $45.70.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $742.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

