Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 38,939 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (TRIP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,515 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 38,939 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.12% of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,156,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,619,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,284,829 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $354,417,000 after buying an additional 386,662 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 489,678 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,996 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Noel Bertram Watson sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $35,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,906.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.70. The stock had a trading volume of 93,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,682. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $58.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.89.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The travel company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.02 million. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. research analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the travel company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.84.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

