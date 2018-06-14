KBC Group NV Has $560,000 Stake in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (TRIP)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,687 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 8,159 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,386,000. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,603,000. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,443,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,454,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,439,465 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,064,000 after buying an additional 592,258 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Noel Bertram Watson sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $35,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,906.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock traded up $0.64, reaching $57.27, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 24,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,682. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.89. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $58.80.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The travel company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.02 million. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the travel company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. BidaskClub cut Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.84.

About Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

