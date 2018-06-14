Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (BBOX) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.68 Per Share

Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share on Monday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This is an increase from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BBOX traded up GBX 153.21 ($2.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 154.60 ($2.06). The company had a trading volume of 6,049,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,000. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 104.70 ($1.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 151.40 ($2.02).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.00) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 150 ($2.00) to GBX 152 ($2.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th.

In related news, insider Richard Laing acquired 33,388 shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.98) per share, for a total transaction of £49,748.12 ($66,233.68).

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

