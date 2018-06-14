Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $10.29 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.4% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 72,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded PepsiCo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on PepsiCo to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.36.

PEP traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,718,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,027. The company has a market cap of $146.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $122.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

