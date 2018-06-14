TubeMogul (TUBE) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about TubeMogul (NASDAQ:TUBE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TubeMogul earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the software maker an impact score of 45.7454830696654 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

TubeMogul remained flat at $$14.00 during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. TubeMogul has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $14.46.

About TubeMogul

TubeMogul, Inc provides software for brand advertising. The Company’s software platform is used by advertisers to plan, buy, measure and optimize their global brand advertising. Its self-serve software platform enables advertisers to buy advertisement inventory across various advertising channels, including linear television, video-on-demand, connected television, digital video, digital display and social media.

