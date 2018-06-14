Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment traded up $0.13, hitting $15.89, on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 967,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,719. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.64 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 72.16% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $43,819.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 125,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Roth sold 16,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $250,992.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 728,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,331,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,925 shares of company stock worth $449,784 over the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,485,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,597,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,335 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,815,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 560.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,223,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,176,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 731,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

