RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) in a research note issued on Thursday, June 7th, thefly.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on REDU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RISE Education Cayman in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

REDU traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.50 million and a PE ratio of 140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. RISE Education Cayman has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.60.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in RISE Education Cayman during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. GCA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Dalton Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. 10.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

