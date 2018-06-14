Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,555 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.09% of Ulta Beauty worth $134,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (down from $291.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.38.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 16,286 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.99, for a total transaction of $3,371,039.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,984 shares in the company, valued at $20,902,678.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $100,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,778.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,318 shares of company stock valued at $25,421,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $247.52 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $187.96 and a one year high of $303.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.22. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 15th that permits the company to buyback $625.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

