UMC (UMC) Trading -0.3% Higher

UMC (NYSE:UMC) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.07. 3,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 922,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UMC. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UMC from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $2.60 in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine cut shares of UMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UMC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.60.

Get UMC alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.51.

UMC (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. UMC had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMC. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMC during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UMC by 496.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 63,896 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in UMC in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in UMC in the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in UMC in the fourth quarter valued at $802,000. 5.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMC Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and LED industries.

Receive News & Ratings for UMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.