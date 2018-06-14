UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock (UL) Position Lifted by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock (NYSE:UL) by 476.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,696 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock by 10.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock by 1.7% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 58,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock by 2.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 44,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 98,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Get UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NYSE:UL traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.75. 69,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,590. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.81. UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th were paid a $0.4789 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock’s previous special dividend of $0.39. UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.10%.

UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

Receive News & Ratings for UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.