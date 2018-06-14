United Natural Foods (UNFI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, June 7th.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research set a $33.00 price target on United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $51.00 target price on United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.66 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

United Natural Foods traded up $0.42, hitting $40.92, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 632,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,319. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $52.69.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph J. Traficanti sold 6,680 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $314,694.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,558.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 7,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $339,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,630.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in United Natural Foods by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in United Natural Foods by 3,013.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 144,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 139,876 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

