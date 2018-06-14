United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in United Rentals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in United Rentals by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $5,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,925 shares in the company, valued at $42,237,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on United Rentals from $230.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.64.

URI stock opened at $166.64 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.62 and a 52-week high of $190.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.55.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.53. United Rentals had a return on equity of 39.19% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

