United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd. The firm currently has a $143.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “United Technologies serves various end-markets, which allows it to remain profitable even during tough economic times. The company issued a bullish guidance for 2018 on healthy demand trends and is likely to deliver sustainable earnings growth in future with the Rockwell merger. Also, the company’s continuous investment in innovative products through higher engineering spend, secure orders and delivers value to its customers. Meanwhile, United Technologies remains focused on four key priorities: flawless execution, innovation, structural cost reduction and disciplined capital allocation to fuel its growth engine. Also, the company outperformed the industry on an average in past one year. However, the company is susceptible to high operating risks from macroeconomic conditions. Fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates also affect the company’s bottom-line growth.”

UTX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.62.

Shares of UTX stock remained flat at $$126.94 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,939,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,606. United Technologies has a 52 week low of $109.10 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $102.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that United Technologies will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 6,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $803,029.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $1,246,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,475.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,286 shares of company stock worth $4,143,938 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 261,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,941,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in United Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 96,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in United Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 647,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,850,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,976,695,000 after purchasing an additional 822,595 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

