UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.99 Billion

Brokerages expect UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) to announce sales of $55.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $50.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year sales of $225.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $223.87 billion to $225.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $243.93 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $242.03 billion to $244.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $55.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.90 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.70.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.20, for a total transaction of $3,513,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,761,533 shares in the company, valued at $412,551,028.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 22,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,804.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,659,047.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,019 shares of company stock valued at $16,550,733. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,969,166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,193,088,000 after buying an additional 395,090 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,334,593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,616,984,000 after buying an additional 96,727 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19,286.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,228,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 6,195,939 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,107,513 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,346,462,000 after buying an additional 565,536 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,153,894 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,355,000 after buying an additional 68,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group traded down $2.72, reaching $245.18, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 2,643,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,898. The stock has a market cap of $235.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $173.71 and a one year high of $250.79.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

