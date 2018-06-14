Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) a $150.00 Price Target

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) has been given a $150.00 price target by Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 29th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.73.

Universal Display opened at $98.85 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Universal Display has a one year low of $86.85 and a one year high of $209.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $43.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $368,062.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Universal Display by 4,188.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Universal Display by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 187.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

