Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 6th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust opened at $61.77 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market cap of $862.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $84.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHT. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 9,580.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. 61.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-eight properties located in twenty states.

