Unum Group (UNM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.29. Unum Group reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Unum Group.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. Wells Fargo & Co set a $53.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Shares of Unum Group traded up $0.71, reaching $37.90, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 81,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,914. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $58.73.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.45%.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Jerome sold 7,806 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $397,325.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Q. Simonds sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $244,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,998,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,291,000 after purchasing an additional 262,169 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,307,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,706,000 after buying an additional 175,429 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,316,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,944,000 after buying an additional 2,425,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,746,000 after buying an additional 85,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,812,000 after buying an additional 738,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.