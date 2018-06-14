Wells Fargo & Co Analysts Give Urban Outfitters (URBN) a $45.00 Price Target

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) has been given a $45.00 price target by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 23rd. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on URBN. Buckingham Research set a $42.00 price objective on Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Shares of Urban Outfitters traded down $0.91, hitting $45.98, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,905,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,188. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $48.24.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $855.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.79 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 3.71%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 10,311 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $398,210.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Margaret Hayne sold 41,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $1,506,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,075,643.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,530 shares of company stock worth $15,240,008. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth $143,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

