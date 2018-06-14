VAALCO Energy (EGY) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $2.95

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) shares reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 26363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $141.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.82.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.65 million for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 135.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 653,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 77,719 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,027,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 91,620 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,920,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 474,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

