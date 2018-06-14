Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 831.0% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 116,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 104,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,853,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $445,213,000 after acquiring an additional 72,930 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 35,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $5,652,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Howard Weil cut shares of Valero Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.65.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $10,364,316.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 524,864 shares in the company, valued at $63,629,262.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.04, for a total transaction of $121,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VLO opened at $117.88 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $126.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

