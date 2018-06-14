Validus Holdings, Ltd. (VR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

VR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Validus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Validus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

In other news, President Kean Driscoll sold 6,875 shares of Validus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.29, for a total transaction of $462,618.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Validus by 3,594.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,916,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,997 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Validus during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,635,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Validus during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,362,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Validus by 10,664.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 733,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after acquiring an additional 726,921 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Validus by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,266,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,333,000 after acquiring an additional 670,864 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Validus has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Validus (NYSE:VR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.56). Validus had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Validus will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Validus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -142.06%.

Validus Company Profile

Validus Holdings, Ltd. provides reinsurance coverage, insurance coverage, and insurance linked securities management services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Asset Management. The Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance products on a catastrophe excess of loss, per risk excess of loss and proportional basis; and aerospace and aviation, agriculture, composite, marine, technical lines, terrorism, trade credit, workers' compensation, and other specialty lines, as well as casualty and financial lines.

