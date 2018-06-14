ValiRx (VAL) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of ValiRx Plc (LON:VAL) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.13 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.95 ($0.04). 16,127,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 322% from the average session volume of 3,820,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.95 ($0.04).

ValiRx (LON:VAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 10th. The company reported GBX (1.90) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (2.60) (($0.03)) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

About ValiRx

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel treatments for cancer and associated biomarkers in the United Kingdom. Its proprietary GeneICE technology enables the selective silencing of specific genes by targeted histone deacetylation leading to chromatin condensation.

